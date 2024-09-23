Another WWE Hall Of Famer Signs New Legends Deal With The Company

Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has signed a new Legends deal with the company. There is no word on when exactly he put pen to paper, only that Hardcore Legend did so sometime in the past few months.

It was also noted that Foley has been advised against wrestling a farewell match as he wanted to do, although he’s not completely done with the pro wrestling business at the moment.

Foley has not appeared on WWE TV for quite some time now, however per the terms of his legends deal with the company, they will continue including his name and likeness on video games, action figures, t-shirts and other merchandise.