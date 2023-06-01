Another WWE RAW Star Scheduled For This Week’s SmackDown

Fans who have criticized WWE for breaking the brand split for RAW and SmackDown just weeks after the company hosted this year’s Draft will now have another example of the company breaking it.

WWE has advertised RAW’s Cody Rhodes for Friday’s SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Additionally, AJ Styles from SmackDown was added to this week’s RAW at the last minute after returning home from Night of Champions.

WWE is now promoting The Miz for Friday’s SmackDown while billing him and Rhodes as RAW stars.

Miz and Rhodes will most likely only appear for a dark match, but they may also appear on the show.

Roman Reigns will celebrate 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion, LA Knight will face Montez Ford in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Zelina Vega will face Lacey Evans in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.