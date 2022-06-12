Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.

Cole didn’t go into detail about the injury. Holland was not mentioned on the internal run sheet for Friday’s SmackDown, which was released just hours before the show aired, indicating that this was not a last-minute decision. Only Butch’s name was included with Sheamus in the Sheamus vs. McIntyre match.

Holland hasn’t wrestled since The Brawling Brutes defeated McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods in the six-man match on SmackDown on June 3. Holland was last seen sliding to the floor with Kingston, then being seized by McIntyre until Sheamus intervened and helped Butch score the pin.

For what it’s worth, WWE never addressed Holland’s injury on social media or in the official WWE website’s SmackDown recap. As of this writing, Holland has also made no statement on the injury.

Holland missed nine months of WWE NXT due to a dislocated ankle and fracture in his left leg, as well as a knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture in his right leg. On the October 7, 2020 NXT episode, Holland was involved in a match with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, resulting in several injuries. Holland’s dislocated knee was put back into position on the spot, and his ankle was relocated at the hospital, in what was described as a “freak accident.” The next day, he had surgery.

There’s no news on whether Holland has a legitimate injury this time, or when it happened, but we’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.