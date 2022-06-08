Another WWE Star Joining Apollo Crews on the NXT Brand

Apollo Crews made his return to WWE NXT on June 7th, 2022, and will be making more appearances in the future. Crews isn’t the only one headed to NXT, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Babatunde Aiyegbusi aka Commander Azeez, who had been linked with Crews on camera, has also been officially shifted over to the NXT roster.

Azeez did not appear on the show with Crews, and it is unclear whether the two will continue to work together. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

You can watch a clip of Crew’s NXT appearance below: