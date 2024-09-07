Another WWE Star Signs Contract Extention With The Company

WWE had several contracts expiring this year, with some signing new ones, including Asuka, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, and Damian Priest.

Another star appears to have signed a new deal that will keep him under contract for years to come. That wrestler is Cedric Alexander.

Throughout his WWE career, Alexander has experienced ups and downs. He began with the Cruiserweight Classic and later moved on to the 205 Live brand. He was eventually moved to Raw. In late 2019, it was reported that Paul Heyman was a fan of Alexander while he was Raw’s Executive Director, and he received a brief push. During the push, Alexander clashed with AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

Alexander was paired with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin in 2020 as part of The Hurt Business, a beloved fan-favorite faction that was disbanded. During that time, Alexander won the Tag Team Championship. Since then, WWE hasn’t done much with Alexander other than work on house shows and Main Event matches, though he was recently assigned to NXT.

MVP stated during the virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest that he believes Alexander has “recently signed a new deal” with WWE.