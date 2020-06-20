Anthem Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Impact Wrestlers

Impact Wrestling’s parent company Anthem Entertainment issued the following press release regarding the recent sexual assault allegations made against several Impact stars, including Joey Ryan and Jake Crist.

“It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers.

We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action.”

Aside from the allegations against Ryan and Crist, former referee Kris Levin released a twitter thread discussing his experience with Impact, and how information he gave during a separate sexual harassment case led to his firing.