Anthiny King And Josiah Williams Release Shad Gaspard Tribute Song

Anthiny King and Josiah Williams have recently released a new song called “Won’t Let You Down,” which pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Shad Gaspard. The song is currently available on all streaming platforms.
Gaspard tragically passed away saving the life of his son and went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after getting the Warrior Award.
🙏🏾 “Won’t Let You Down” (Shad Gaspard Tribute) by @JDeanWilliams & Anthiny King is now available on all streaming platforms! https://t.co/OP3BSsm9hF pic.twitter.com/aOh1YYUSbE
— IG@AnthinyKing (@AnthinyKing) July 6, 2024