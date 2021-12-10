Anthony Bowens Addresses Homophobic Slur That Was Used Towards Him By AEW Fan

During the December 8th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, a fan could be heard yelling out “f**king f*g” to Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed during Bowens’ match.

Bowens commented on the homophobic slur being used towards him:

“This is why I posted that photo the other day. Stuff like this unfortunately still exists. Not phased, I’ll just keep fighting against stuff like this til the day I die.”

Here was the photo that Bowens shared on Twitter: