Anthony Bowens Addresses Homophobic Slur That Was Used Towards Him By AEW Fan

During the December 8th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, a fan could be heard yelling out “f**king f*g” to Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed during Bowens’ match.
Bowens commented on the homophobic slur being used towards him:
“This is why I posted that photo the other day. Stuff like this unfortunately still exists. Not phased, I’ll just keep fighting against stuff like this til the day I die.”
Here was the photo that Bowens shared on Twitter:
#Standup to hate 👊🏽🌈 @michaelpavano pic.twitter.com/1W8Isy0eTu
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) December 5, 2021