Anthony Bowens Addresses Issues Between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle

As PWMania.com previously reported, in his rap video that aired on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster of The Acclaimed rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle.

During his podcast, Jarrett stated, “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain,” prompting Caster’s partner Anthony Bowens to address the drama on Tuesday night via Twitter:

Bowens wrote, “I’m not for airing personal stuff on Twitter, but Kurt Angle is the man…and I respect him & his accomplishments way more than I ever will @RealJeffJarrett. I just caught the podcast..if you take any liberties with Caster tomorrow night, there’s gonna be a problem.”

During tonight’s Dynamite, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW tag team titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.