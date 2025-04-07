Anthony Bowens Comments On New Theme & Character, Top Star Backstage At AEW Dynasty

– Bryan Danielson was backstage at the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night.

– Following his return as “The Pride of Pro Wrestling” and “The 5-Tool Player” at the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show, where he defeated former tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens spoke about his new theme song during the post-show media scrum. Regarding the tune, which is “Underground” by Jane’s Addiction, Bowens stated it is, “the perfect professional wrestling song.”

– AEW shared the following post on X wishing Abadon a happy birthday.