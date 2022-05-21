Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed Recovering From a Knee Procedure

There was an injury angle on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, with Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed being attacked. Bowens posted on Twitter on Friday night that he had a knee operation.

“Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage”

Bowens has been battling with a knee problem since March, according to AEW President Tony Khan, but it is hoped to be a short-term issue.

Bowens also reacted to a well-wishes message from Austin Gunn.