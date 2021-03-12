Anthony Bowens Reportedly Has Surgery Done

AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has undergone surgery and could be back in action within the next two months.

As reported before, AEW President Tony Khan revealed last week that Bowens was on the shelf with a knee injury. PWInsider now reports that Bowens has already undergone surgery. The hope within AEW is that Bowens will be back in action in around 6-8 weeks.

Bowens last wrestled on the February 4 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, when he and Max Caster took a loss to MJF and Chris Jericho.