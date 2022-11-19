Anthony Bowens Talks About His Plans for Life Outside of the Wrestling Ring

AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has stated that he is making plans for his post-wrestling future.

Bowens recently spoke with Jacqueline Carter of NJ.com about his future plans. He sees his creativity keeping him in front of the camera in places other than the YouTube channel he runs with his partner.

“I want to do everything,” Bowens said. “Professional wrestling is my love. I will do that as long as I can. But on the side, I’d like to start setting foundations where I’ll have something to fall back on. And you know, my creativity leads to still being on camera and also having an outlet to express all that outside of just YouTube.”

Bowens has worked in the independents for ten years and plans to continue wrestling. He does, however, intend to do more work in front of the camera. Bowens has appeared in a few commercials and a film called “Exit NJ,” with another film called “Classmates” due out in 2023.

Bowens and partner Max Caster will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles tonight at AEW Full Gear against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.