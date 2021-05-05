Anthony Henry Debuts On NXT With New Name

Former EVOLVE star Anthony Henry is now using the name Asher Hale in WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT episode saw Hale lose a singles match to Cameron Grimes. The announcers did not acknowledge his past, but he was introduced and the match went back & forth.
Henry is a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and a former FIP World Heavyweight Champion. He was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center Class in January of this year after being rumored to sign with the company for months.
