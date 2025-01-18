Anthony Henry Provides Update Following Bicep Surgery

AEW star Anthony Henry appeared on AEW Unrestricted, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is doing following a bicep surgery last October 2024.

Henry said, “First off, I got in the ring for the first time yesterday, just kind of rolling around. So I just wanted to see what would happen with that. Nothing crazy, we were just kind of rolling around and chain wrestling and things like that. It was fine. So realistically, if I wanted to be in the ring right now and I was actually cleared, I’d be fine I think. When it first happened, I had some atrophy of course. That was the biggest problem for me, being in the gym all the time, I’m looking at my left arm and I’m like, ‘Ugh, it’s disgusting to me.’ I kind of went against my doctor’s orders a little bit and because of what I’ve done and the experiences I had, I’m not a dumb guy, I’m not gonna go in there and hurt myself but I did push the envelope a little bit because they didn’t want me doing anything weight bearing. Then I started kind of working around with some lighter motion to see what would happen and how it felt. Over time, I actually progressed to the point where I was slightly off on one side to the other. Now, at this point, I’m pretty much at 100% strength in both sides. The only thing I can’t do currently all the way is supination. It’s something most people don’t think about doing and it’s pretty easy for everybody if you don’t think about it, but for me, especially when it first happened.”

