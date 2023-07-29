Anthony Mackie Talks About Working With Samoa Joe On Peacock’s “Twisted Metal”

Anthony Mackie recently spoke with Deadline for an interview to promote the new Twisted Metal series on Peacock.

During the discussion, the actor spoke about filming scenes with AEW and ROH star Samoa Joe, who portrayed “Sweet Tooth” in the show.

“Samoa did not pull his punches,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re a professional wrestler. One thing you know how to do is not hit somebody.’”

Mackie continued, “But it was great. I had a lot of fun. I can say I fought a wrestler.”

Check out the complete interview at Deadline.com.