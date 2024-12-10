“Anything Goes” Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

For one of the matches scheduled for tonight’s Raw program, WWE has increased the stakes.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced this afternoon that the main event will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez under anything goes rules.

Tonight’s Raw marks the final episode of the weekly show before Saturday night’s Main Event on December 14th.

Here is the card for the rest of the show:

Eight-Man Tag Match:

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) & The Miz vs. Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis)

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

WWE World Tag Team Championships:

Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) (champions) vs. TBA

Seth Rollins to appear

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to speak after their actions last week with Big E