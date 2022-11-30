Aoife Valkyrie Joining WWE NXT Under a New Ring Name

Lyra Valkyria is on her way to WWE NXT.

As seen below, a new Valkyria vignette aired during Tuesday night’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Valkyria is the former NXT UK Aoife Valkyrie.

“As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland for a new place, for a new life. Now I have left my homeland, channeling the spirit of The Morrígan, and as my old feathers fall to the ground, new feathers emerge stronger. Who you once knew has shape-shifted to a new form, and is ready for a new battleground. Prepare yourself for Lyra Valkyria,” she said in the vignette seen below.

After last night’s NXT vignette, Valkyria tweeted a selfie with the caption, “Go where you feel most alive [feather emoji] Lyra Valkyria is #NXT”

Following a successful run on the UK indies, the Dublin, Ireland native signed with WWE in January 2020. She made her WWE debut on January 17, 2020, when she defeated Amale at the NXT UK TV tapings. The following month, she worked a few non-televised NXT live events in the United States before defeating Aliyah on February 14, 2020, in Tampa. She was unbeaten in her first nine NXT UK matches until she was defeated by Meiko Satomura on the April 29, 2021 episode. Her most recent match was a No DQ victory over Jinny on the August 28, 2021 episode of NXT UK.

WWE applied to trademark the name “Lyra Valkyria” in mid-October.

We don’t know when Valkyria will make her NXT TV debut, but we’ll keep you updated.

The following is the new Valkyria vignette, as well as the aforementioned tweet: