AOP Returning To Pro Wrestling Soon?

Former WWE Superstars The Authors of Pain are reportedly planning a return to the ring.

Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) and Rezar (Gzim Selmani) both have not wrestled in more than two years, since before the COVID-19 pandemic really got going, but now Fightful Select reports that the former RAW Tag Team Champions have plans to get back in the ring.

Akam and Rezar have reportedly reached out to other wrestlers about an event they plan on running in early June from Dubai. They are planning to promote the event, but also wrestle on the card.

A source added, “I’m not sure how often they’ll be wrestling, but they’re planning to do this one.”

There were rumors on AOP being done with pro wrestling last year after Rezar told a reporter he was no longer a wrestler, and after a promoter was told they were retired when he tried to book them. They later clarified that they were not done yet, and their former manager, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, said the same thing, but there have been no updates since then. Promoters have tried to book them in recent months, and they never heard back, but word now is that AOP are returning to pro wrestling at least in some capacity in Dubai.

This event in Dubai would mark the first non-WWE pro wrestling match for Akam and Rezar. Akam, who turns 29 on May 20, was signed by WWE in October 2014, while Rezar, who turns 28 on June 16, inked his WWE contract in May 2015. They held the WWE NXT and the RAW Tag Team Titles, and were released from their contracts on September 4, 2020.

AOP have not wrestled since the March 9, 2020 edition of RAW, where they teamed with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for an eight-man tag team match win over The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

Stay tuned for more on AOP’s wrestling future.