Apollo Crews Comments On A Mistake He Made In WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Apollo Crews talked about a mistake he made in WWE:

“I got here and I think I was too humble. I think my humbleness worked against me at times. I was too happy. I think I didn’t have the attitude of, ‘I belong here, I deserve to be here.’ You know what I mean? I wasn’t relentless in my pursuit to be the best Superstar I can be. I just took things as they came.

I didn’t really challenge anything. I’m still kind of this way but I look at things with a different mindset. At the time, it was just like, ‘Whatever you guys need me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do.’ I think that kind of worked against me.”

(quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)