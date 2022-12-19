Apollo Crews Looks Back At His First Career Opportunity In Japan

As noted, Apollo Crews recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

In addition to the highlights we previously published from the appearance, the NXT Superstar also spoke about getting his first career opportunity in Japan.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts and shares the story.

“When I did Dragon Gate USA, but we’re trying out for Dragon Gate Japan. 2011 It was. [It was] AR Fox that convinced me. I was wrestling around in Georgia at the time. He’s like, ‘Man, if you really want to get your name out there, you need to come to this tryout with me this weekend.’ I had $100 to my name. I’m like, ‘Dude, if I drive to Indianapolis from Atlanta, Georgia. It’s like 13-14 hours.’



“I was like ‘$50 is gonna go to gas, the tryout cost $50, I’m coming home broke. I don’t have money to do it.’ I did it. Best decision I made. I remember Ricochet being in there and I think he wrestled on the show that weekend and Rich Swann is another one. Those guys I just immediately like kind of bonded with them. Then shortly after I got to start traveling into Japan with them.”

