Apollo Crews Moves To The WWE RAW Roster

Apollo Crews is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center saw Crews lose a lengthy singles match to Aleister Black.

Tom Phillips noted on commentary that Crews has been drafted back to RAW from the SmackDown roster due to Draft picks that were about to expire.

Crews was sent to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup last April. He stayed on the blue brand through the 2019 WWE Draft in October. He hasn’t been on the RAW roster since before last April. He was rarely used on the SmackDown brand.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s Black vs. Crews match:

