Apollo Crews Reacts To Rivalry With Giovanni Vinci

Expect to see more from the Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews rivalry going forward.

After going 0-2 to Crews in his first two matches back since returning with a new character on SmackDown, Vinci attacked Crews in a vicious post-match assault on the September 20 episode.

Following the 9/20 show, Byron Saxton caught up with Crews, who made it clear that things between he and Vinci are “far from over.”

“He’s a sore loser, that he can’t take a loss,” Crews said of the former Imperium member. “You know, two weeks ago I beat him fair and square in the middle of the ring, and what is it he does? He makes excuses, complains, says he wasn’t ready the bell ring tonight. Once again I beat him far and square in the middle of the ring. 1, 2, 3. What does he do? He decides to attack me after the match.”

He continued, “So yeah. I think we’re dealing with a sword loser. But if I’m honest with you. Brian, I’m starting to feel got this bitter taste in my mouth. I’m starting to feel a little angry, so you want to send me a message, Giovanni, or here’s my message to you. This is far from over.”

Check out the complete post-SmackDown digital exclusive interview with Apollo Crews via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.