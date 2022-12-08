Apollo Crews Talks About NXT Going on the Road Again and Returning to the Brand

Apollo Crews will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on NXT Deadline this Saturday. Crews appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to discuss the show. Crews was asked how he feels about NXT going on the road again in February for NXT Vengeance:

“It’s great because a lot of the people who have joined NXT after the pandemic haven’t even got to experience that type of travel. So for them, it’s going to be great. For us who have experienced it, it’s gonna be great as well, because I remember my debut was at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn, the first time we went out there and got to wrestle in Brooklyn. So it’s kind of like one of those things that comes back full circle. Hopefully, I won’t say hopefully, but definitely, I’ll be walking into that premium live event as well in Charlotte as the NXT champion. So, again, I’m excited not just for myself but for everybody to get to experience that and the fans that get to see us again on the road live. It’s going to be great for everybody. I can’t wait, I’m excited.”

Crews discusses his return to NXT from the main roster:

“I’m having a great time because the opportunity to kind of change your career, because it kind of had slowed down for me there for a while where it was just like, obviously, I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. Weeks were just going by, whereas we had a great run with the character, the Nigerian character, and then it kind of just stopped where it was like, okay, so what’s next? So I knew something needed to be done, where it was like, maybe I need to get away from this character and then find something else. So I definitely was all on board for coming back and kind of finding something new, trying something different, and seeing what would happen. It’s probably one of the better decisions that I made. You know, for the last six months, I’ve kind of just been able to be me and show the side that I felt like people should have seen from the beginning where I’m kind of more comfortable on camera now.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)