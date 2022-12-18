Apollo Crews’ Thoughts on Potentially Joining the WWE Main Roster Again

Apollo Crews spoke about his return to WWE NXT and potential return to the main roster while appearing on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast.

“I think when I originally got to NXT and was first signed, I think the time that I got to spend at NXT was just way too short. I don’t think I had enough development as a character, as a TV personality, I wasn’t developed enough. I was not ready to go, but this is something where Triple H himself pulled me aside and was like hey, you’re gonna debut on Raw. This was after Dallas. We did a TakeOver in Dallas, I believe I wrestled Elias for a taping the following week on NXT, which at that time was still on the WWE network. Triple H comes up to me and [he said] I’m going to Raw basically tomorrow. Or WrestleMania was Sunday, and then I was going on Monday. I was like, ‘Wow.’ What do you say? You’re not gonna sit there and be like, ‘No, I think I need to stay down here longer.’ This is the dream. This is what I literally came here for. I didn’t know what to expect, just like signing with NXT. I didn’t know what to expect, moving to the Performance Center or moving to Orlando. You don’t know what to expect, and you hear so many different stories. Even the stories that you hear, it doesn’t matter what anybody tells you. Everybody’s situation is gonna be different. Everybody’s career is gonna be different, the way things happen to people. It’s all gonna be different, so you can’t really base it off of what anybody says.”

“So just being blessed with this opportunity to come over, come down and help myself while helping other young talent as well, it’s a blessing and it’s an honor, and I’m gonna take full advantage of this, which I feel like I’ve done these last six months already. Whenever the time is right, whenever that decision’s made, we can get back, hopefully get back to Raw, SmackDown, get onto premium live events, get on the WrestleManias, the Royal Rumbles, the Survivor Series, the SummerSlams. That’s what I feel like everybody comes here for. They’d be lying if they told you they didn’t.”

(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)