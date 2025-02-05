Apollo Crews Undergoes Surgery For Torn Pec

Another WWE star has been sidelined due to injury, as Apollo Crews is the latest name to join the injured list.

Crews was last seen in action on the January 25th episode of SmackDown, where he scored a singles victory over Johnny Gargano. However, he recently revealed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the match and has now undergone surgery to repair the injury.

Taking to Instagram, Crews shared an update with fans:

“Heading into surgery today. A few weeks ago on Smackdown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset.”

With pec injuries typically requiring several months of recovery, it remains to be seen how long Crews will be out of action. We wish him a speedy recovery.