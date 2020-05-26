Apollo Crews Wins The WWE United States Championship On Raw

Apollo Crews is your new WWE United States Champion. The opening match for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network saw Crews capture the title by defeating Andrade.
This is Crews’ first title run in WWE. Andrade won the title back on December 26 at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, by defeating Rey Mysterio.
When @Zelina_VegaWWE finds out what @AngelGarzaWwe just likened this #USTitle match to… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xIIK64wnZI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
"I can finally say I've won my first title in @WWE."
Congratulations, @WWEApollo!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WXG2rKN4gu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020
HE'S DONE IT.@WWEApollo is your NEWWWWW #USChampion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rgbGNy8bHu
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020