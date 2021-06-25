Apparent Reason Why Becky Lynch Didn’t Return To WWE At WrestleMania 37

As previously noted, Becky Lynch was backstage at the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV and was seen at the Performance Center last week in preparation for her return to the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed reports about her coming back soon and noted the following about why she wasn’t at Wrestlemania 37.

“Lynch wasn’t used at Wrestlemania as first talked about and teased by her because they were waiting for her to sign a new deal, which is now in effect and because they felt it was too early to debut her before she would be back wrestling.”

Here was Becky’s tease for Wrestlemania 37: