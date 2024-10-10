APWF Returns To Johnstown, PA October 26th

“Jimmy, I’ve been in this business a long time and that was one of the best matches I’ve ever been on the call for.”

As Mike “Doc” Daugherty sat in a booth next to Declan Finnegan at a pizza place a few blocks from The Kastle, the venue that just hosted the Allied Powers Wrestling Federation’s Johnstown debut this past August, he recounted the stellar main event match the three of us had just called for the indywrestling.us production team. By the time we all emptied out of the venue, it was after 10:30 PM so when we strolled into the old school pizza shop, there were only a few other customers there. Despite the August humidity and the late night, we were all still hyped as we each divided up a few slices.

Bill Collier, the current International Wrestling Cartel heavyweight champion and ace of the APWF, just put on a 30-minute classic with NWA star, Spencer Slade. This was a dramatic, action-packed bout with peaks and valleys that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the duration. It was an old school presentation blended with modern athletics, creating moments that fans are still talking about today. As the three of us sat at the broadcast table that night, you could sense the anticipation and excitement in the venue.

It was one of those rare occasions as a broadcaster where you knew you were seeing something special as it was happening in the ring. Doc has worked for a myriad of organizations as one of the most tenured and well-respected voices of the Pittsburgh area, as he has been the lead play-by-play announcer for the Reengage Wrestling Alliance since its inception in 2009, as well as being the lead commentator for Prospect Pro Wrestling since it launched in 2018. I started in the business as a photographer in 2008 before I started to work as a commentator the following year. I can tell you that there’s a very short list of matches that were the caliber of the Collier/Slade APWF main event we called in August. Even Declan, who is newer to the business than us, knew immediately that the organization delivered a bout that would stand up across the independent landscape.



“With so much talent on the local scene, it’s really impressive to see what APWF has started up again! The main event in the last card was as good as anything you’ll see on an independent card with Bill Collier and Spencer Slade in the Main Event! So much talent to speak of and just packed with surprises, I cannot wait to see what’s in the horizon for the reboot of this company,” said Declan Finnegan when reached via phone last week.

Now, the APWF is set to make its highly-anticipated return to Johnstown with “Nightmare at The Kastle,” a Halloween theme event on October 26th. A myriad of stars, including the best young talent and a mixture of established veterans, have been assembled to create a unique presentation not often seen on the independent scene.

“The fans can expect great matches from workers from everywhere that will bring their best to entertain the fans .We try to book interesting match-ups and make the shows epic, and tell the stories in the ring since we are not running monthly. That’s why I call APWF shows epic events, and the people in Johnstown, PA can see this great wrestling action at the Kastle Facilty. The staff at the Kastle have been great because they want pro wrestling in the area. That’s what we will bring on Oct 26th,” said Bubba Brewer, owner and promoter of the Allied Powers Wrestling Federation.

“APWF” Is great for the Pittsburgh independent scene. The history behind APWFs past speaks for itself. It gives the audience new faces and a new flavor. It is led and backed by one of the best in our business, Bubba Brewer. Bubba’s vision is vast and has a bright future. I’m just honored to be a part of it. The sky is the limit when it comes to APWF,” added Doc Daugherty, the lead voice of APWF.

As a part of Bubba’s new vision for the organization, he wanted to give more female grapplers a chance to shine at a time when women’s wrestling is one of the most quality aspects of the national scene. At the Kastle in August, the dangerous Lexus Synn, who is scheduled for October 26th, knocked out her opponent, Slammin’ Sammy with a vicious high kick to the face. Sammy, a determined and energetic rookie with only half a dozen matches so far in her career, refused to be denied, accepting the call for APWF to step into the ring in October with the eccentric luchadora, Peg Asa, a competitor based in the Mexican style. Peg Asa was a student at the ICWA training center, debuting about a year and a half ago in the sport. She brings an unpredictable style and has already had many pundits suggest that she has a bright future in the industry.

“APWF has been so helpful to my young career by booking me in back to back shows. I appreciate Bubba Brewer, Larry Striker, and all of the staff for their dedication and constant promotion of the shows and the wrestlers! I am honored to wrestle for them and their fans,” said Slammin’ Sammy.

A wave of positive momentum surrounds the APWF ahead of this October event, which will feature a costume contest for fans, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation, as Bubba Brewer expressed when he relaunched the organization that he wanted to use pro wrestling as a platform to impact the communities that hosted events beyond just the action in the ring. Brewer, despite his use of modern technology to deliver his podcasts, one specifically based on his hometown team, The Pittsburgh Steelers, online every week, is as old school as they come for professional wrestling. He broke into the business in 1998, working as a pro wrestler, promoter, and organizer over the course of several years. Even the savvy veteran knows that there’s a learning curve for today’s market, and that has proven to be a learning experience for him as a promoter in 2024.

“Well, bringing the APWF back wasn’t and isn’t easy because it’s a different time, but social media has helped. I also realized I can’t make everyone happy. and I, with my staff, try to do the very best that we can getting and promoting our shows,” Brewer explained.

Still, Bubba finds himself on the grind as a promoter in the weeks ahead of the event. It’s not uncommon for him to check in with a Facebook Live video to let the fans know where he’s putting up event poster to advertise the organization. The ambitious promoter leaves his house in the late afternoon with a stack of flyers and doesn’t return until late night with an empty supply box before he jumps online for one of his weekly podcasts.

As a broadcaster that has been in the business for 16 years, I admire the hustle and work ethic that Bubba Brewer puts into his projects. He doesn’t simply rely on social media posts or others to share content, he quite literally puts in the work and the miles to make these events happen. One thing is for sure, APWF has a special atmosphere that you won’t find too often on the independent circuit, which is something that my broadcast pals and I each noticed after the stellar event at the Kastle in August.

The line-up for October is highlighted by many young wrestlers that are looking to make a name for themselves. The Rad Boyz, who Bubba has touted as the best tag team on the independent scene. will be in action. Sam Handman, who is from Johnstown, will square off against Cristiano Argento, Gorgeous Gregory, who many have proclaimed to be a pro wrestling prodtegy, will make his debut for the promotion, and The Troublemakers will also be back in action in the APWF. Speaking of the trio known as The Troublemakers, Glenn Spectre, a longtime veteran that was the first “gaijin” or foreigner to win the DDT tag team titles in Japan, has formed the group consisting of some of his students. Canaan Kristopher is regarded by many as a true natural inside the ring ropes, and Tyler Brooks has already made an impact anywhere he goes in his relatively new career. What will The Troublemakers have in store for the APWF on October 26th?

“My goals for the APWF are to return to the S&T Bank Arena in 2025 and keep promoting shows at The Kastle. Indiana & Cambria counties have a great spot to have these wrestling shows. I will always try to help the indy market in Western PA, and hopefully one day have that indy mania event that I’ve been talking about for 20 years. I also want to get shows in high schools for fundraisers .It was only suppose to be one show, but it turned into three this year, and I want to be a positive force in indy wrestling,” concluded Bubba Brewer.

