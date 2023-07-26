AR Fox Reflects On Making His TV Debut For AEW

AR Fox has started to make a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling.

But he remembers a time where that was just a goal.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AR Fox recalled doing early work with AEW and appearing on their now defunct AEW DARK YouTube series, before ultimately graduating to the main roster and making his television debut.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his early work in AEW training Shawn Dean and appearing on the now defunct AEW DARK YouTube series: “I had a hand in training Shawn Dean. He’s reached some kind of position there and helps with the extra work. One day, he popped back in the school to give me a picture of him to put up on the wall. I asked him, ‘I don’t care where I have to go. Can I try? Can I do extra work?’ When they came to Atlanta, I went in for extra work. Then I started doing them on the road, flying myself to them and what I’ve been doing this whole time. Standing outside, showing up, and waiting to see what I’m going to get, if I get anything. I kept wondering, because I had maybe four matches at this point and only doing five minutes, but I was doing my biggest stuff and taking risks, really trying my hardest.”

On making his AEW TV debut: “After my fifth or sixth match, I kept asking people, ‘How many times did you wrestle on Dark before you got signed?’ Some people were telling me less numbers than me. ‘By like my third match.’ Some people were saying a little longer. I was like, ‘I just have to keep going.’ It was pretty costly for me to fly myself and hoping to get on. It was like six or seven that I did. One day, I was watching AEW, and my head was down. I heard my match was announced for Dynamite. I had already bought my ticket for that Wednesday due to Dark. I was watching AEW as a fan, just keeping up, and when I put my head down, that’s when I found out about my debut. Since then, they offered me the contract after that. I’m just trying to do whatever I can and as much as I can.”

