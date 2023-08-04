AR Fox Reveals How He Found Out About Joining AEW’s Mogul Embassy

AR Fox recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the new addition to The Mogul Embassy spoke about how he first learned of the decision to have him join the Shane “Swerve” Strickland-led faction in AEW.

“I heard about it a couple weeks before, everything was happening how it was gonna happen and stuff and I was kind of impressed because I love to know a little bit of what’s happening sooner rather than later, so that was really good,” Fox said. “I had known about it for just a couple of weeks.”

With his spot in the group firm, Fox is now ready to use his platform to show his peers what he can do.

“I want to show, the boys basically, that I can do just as good as a heel,” he said. “I can do all the spots and those get over and all that stuff, but I want to put the same amount of thought into a subtle, cut-off type [of style]. I want to try and show that I’m just as good at being a heel.”

