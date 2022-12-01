Aramis Is The Latest Entrant to the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that indy star Aramis is the latest entrant in the upcoming 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

Aramis is the eighth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 1, 2022

The two night tournament is scheduled for January 7th and 8th.

This will be the third consecutive time that Aramis will be participating in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He was in the 2019 and 2022 tournaments. Due to Covid there were no BOLA tournaments in 2020 and 2021.

Aramis commented on the announcement:

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.