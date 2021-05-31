Arena Confirmed For AEW All Out PPV

The 2021 AEW All Out pay-per-view is being advertised for the NOW Arena near Chicago, Illinois. The arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, formerly known as The Sears Center, lists the All Out pay-per-view for Sunday, September 5, which is the day before Labor Day.

This is the same venue that hosted the All In pay-per-view in 2018, and the 2019 All Out pay-per-view, which was the first official pay-per-view under the AEW banner.

There’s no word yet on the main event for the 2021 All Out pay-per-view, but AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that a Women’s Casino Battle Royale will be held at the event.