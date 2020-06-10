Argument Reportedly Takes Place At NXT TakeOver Backstage

There was reportedly a heated backstage argument at Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand, reportedly got into a heated debate with another WWE producer before Takeover hit the air, according to Fightful Select.

The debate had to do with current events in the United States. It was noted that the other producer claimed that everyone already gets treated the same in the country, which didn’t sit well with Michaels. An upset Michaels reportedly responded with an explanation on inequality and systematic racism in America. Michaels was said to be professional in the debate, but he was angry. It sounds like this was not done in front of a large group of people as most wrestlers didn’t find out until Monday. The un-named producer and Michaels continued to work the rest of the show together after the argument.