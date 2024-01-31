“Argylle” Starring John Cena Premieres This Week

The new film, “Argylle,” will hit theaters this week.

The cast consists of Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. It will be available on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

Matthew Vaughn directed and produced the film, and Jason Fuchs wrote it. The synopsis states that the movie is about the following:

“Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books, featuring a fictional secret agent named Argylle, get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aidan, an undercover spy, shows up to save her from being kidnapped or killed, Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing and no one are what they seem, including to the discovery that Agent Argylle, in fact, exists for real.”

Apple Studios, Marv Studios, and Cloudy Productions produced the film, which is distributed by Universal Pictures.

You can check out the trailer below: