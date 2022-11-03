Ari Daivari Discusses His Producer Role in AEW and Working With the Talent

Ari Daivari recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Daivari spoke about working with the talent in AEW:

“Tony said, ‘I think you’re a good veteran leader for some of our younger wrestlers.’ Tony is really good about developing the younger wrestlers, younger talent, and asked me, and even said that about Parker, you know, Parker Boudreaux who’s in my group. He’s like, ‘I think he’s really good. He’s a young guy. I think he’ll do great learning from you’, and stuff like that. I said, ‘No problem’, and I kind of mentioned that I’d like to do that for all your talent. I would love to help out. So that’s how that kind of came about. Then I started working with the girls. Here in AEW, we have an extremely talented roster, and I’m not just saying that. Literally from top to bottom, our men’s division, women’s division, everybody’s good and it’s kind of obvious because Tony Kahn really prides himself on having banger matches and work rate. His roster is stacked. So a producer here, I kind of feel like almost sometimes like reigning talent back just a little bit for their own good. We got some some wild, crazy guys and girls who are dedicated to the business, and if you don’t reign them back a little bit, they’re gonna go out there and potentially kill themselves for the love of the business, which ain’t a bad thing to have that mentality, but sometimes you just want to kind of reign it back just a little bit like, ‘Hey, we got week to week TV. I need you here next week. You can’t kill yourself on this show because we need you here next week and the week after and the week after that and all that kind of stuff. So, being a producer, you just sometimes want to help instill the psychology, make sure some of the old school rules live on while still adding a new school flavor to it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



H/T to Wrestling News for transcribing the above quotes.