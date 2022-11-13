Ariel Helwani Pitches Idea to Manage Ronda Rousey in WWE

During a recent question and answer session on his podcast, the MMA Hour, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani stated that he would be interested in teaming up with Rousey so that he could deliver her promos while she took care of the wrestling. According to Helwani, the connection between them would be simple and would make a great deal of sense.

“I could have and could help Ronda Rousey. Yep, yep. Can’t beat that. Not great on the mic, not believable, little too stiff,” Helwani said. “Have me, the voice of the voiceless, the voice of MMA, the voice of combat sports, come out there and cut promos on her behalf. That’s what I wanna do. I don’t wanna cut promos on my behalf, I wanna cut promos on other people’s behalf.

“Night and day, easy job, easy job. She’s legit. She’s a real fighter. She’s a real badass. She snapped people’s arms. You get caught in one of those things, you’re done. That would’ve been a fun one.”

Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series later this month.

You can watch the complete show below:



(h/t to MMA News for transcription)