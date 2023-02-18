Ariel Helwani Responds to Tony Khan Blasting Him Over WWE SmackDown, Khan Fires Another Shot

AEW President Tony Khan and journalist Ariel Helwani have continued their war of words on Twitter.

As previously stated, Helwani appeared in two crowd segments on tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX to hype up the show-closing segment with fellow Montrealer Sami Zayn. Helwani was introduced by Michael Cole as a “combat sports journalist.” Khan quickly responded by calling Helwani a liar and promoting AEW Rampage, which was already off the air due to the early start time this week.

Helwani responded to Khan’s original tweet in an update, thanking him for watching SmackDown. Helwani also referred to Khan as a “snowman,” which could be a reference to unconfirmed rumors about Khan’s extracurricular activities.

Khan responded by writing, “Good luck with the unbiased journalism.”

You may recall Helwani’s interview with Khan on The MMA Hour last year. After the interview, Helwani explained why it was “one of the most frustrating, and to a degree, not-so-fun interviews” of his career.

For BT Sport, Helwani covers WWE. He has long been a fan of pro wrestling and is friends with WWE CEO Nick Khan. This week, he also narrated a WWE Elimination Chamber video package for Zayn vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As of this writing, Helwani had not responded to Khan’s last tweet, but as previously stated, he did tweet comments on Zayn’s massive reaction at the Bell Centre.

Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2023