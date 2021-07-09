Ariya Daivari Didn’t Think He’d Be One Of The WWE Wrestlers Getting Released

Former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone for his first post-WWE interview.

Daivari was released from his WWE contract back on June 25th, and will become a free agent on August 31st. With WWE releasing several talents in recent months, some notable, Daivari said there was always the thought that anyone could be next, but he also thought he and Nese may be safe because they were working on a consistent basis.

“Me and Tony Nese were on like literally every episode of 205 Live like the entire pandemic even beforehand so we were working every single week and we were working with a lot new guys they were bringing us,” Daivari said. “Again on one hand, like I said, when bigger names got let go, [so the thought was] ‘Oh it could be anybody.’ On the other hand, we were working every week so I didn’t think I’d fall into that category, but I don’t know. I was always told by more veteran wrestlers the average WWE career is like five to seven years unless you’re a big star.”