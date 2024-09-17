Armando Estrada Issues Statement On New WWE Legends Deal

By
Matt Boone
-

The former manager of Umaga has, in fact, inked a deal with WWE.

Armando Estrada took to X and confirmed the news with the following statement:

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract with WWE for special appearances [and] merchandising, including action figures, video games, [and] more. Great to be back in the fold with them!”

