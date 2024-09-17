Armando Estrada Issues Statement On New WWE Legends Deal

The former manager of Umaga has, in fact, inked a deal with WWE.
Armando Estrada took to X and confirmed the news with the following statement:
I'm happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract w/ @WWE for special appearances & merchandising, including action figures, video games, & more!
Great to be back in the fold with them!
— Armando Estrada (@RealArmandoHaHa) September 16, 2024