Former WWE manager Armando Estrado appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including Zilla Fatu.

Estrada said, “He has all the tools. He has the size, the look, and he’s had less than 40 matches, which is crazy. Just to see what he’s going to look like in two years, three years, five years, with some more Estrada seasoning, along with just continuing to get the reps in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.