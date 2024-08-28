Arn Anderson Addresses A Possible WWE Return

The death of Sid Eudy, better known as Sid Justice/Sid Vicious, continues to shock the wrestling community. Sid died after a prolonged fight with cancer.

On the most recent ARN podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Arn Anderson discussed Sid’s passing. Fans may recall that Sid and Arn had a backstage brawl in 1993, which resulted in Sid being released by the WWE.

Arn stated the following about Sid’s passing:

“Well, it was a shock, as it always is. Obviously, the wrestling world lost a giant. He was definitely a monster. He left a mark on this business that people will remember for decades to come. He had the best look. I would go this far as to say that he probably had the best look of anybody in the history of the business. Just seeing him walking in the room, he’s just a monster. Our thoughts and prayers for his family certainly go out and very, very sad to hear what a huge loss we woke up with yesterday morning. It’s never a shock, but it is a shock. In our business, we beat our bodies up. Our bodies are actually in dog years aged a lot. I had no previous knowledge of any illness or anything with Sid, so it was a shock. Like I said, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, to his fans, equally as much, and let’s just give them some thoughts and prayers that they’re going to be needing going forward.”

Arn showed up backstage on WWE TV for the first time in years, giving Cody Rhodes a pep talk at SummerSlam. Arn was asked if he would ever sign another WWE contract.

“How much is it going to be for? Never say never. Get some substantial zeroes on my sh*t and we’ll talk.”

When Arn was asked if he is currently under a legend’s contract, Arn said, “No.”