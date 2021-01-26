Arn Anderson Believes He Had Covid-19

During his podcast, Arn Anderson talked about how he was recently sick and believed it was Covid-19 even though he didn’t test positive for the virus:

“The last few weeks I found out a few things personally. I found out there is such a thing as a negative-positive test and a positive-negative test. You can have several tests in a row that are all negative, which I did. I mean overkill, like every other day, because I got really, really sick a couple weeks ago for about 10 days. Thank God it was during the period we were off at AEW and I wasn’t exposed to anybody and quarantined in my house, but buddy, I’m just telling you, I know the symptoms vary, hugely, from person to person and age group, and let me tell you I got sick as hell. It scared me to death.

I was in the bed for probably a week. I couldn’t drink anything. I couldn’t eat anything. I was hallucinating. I was looking at my ceiling and I saw ice forming on the ceiling. So, I had one day there for a minute where I couldn’t catch my breath and it was a lot of things I never experienced in my life. It scared me to death. What I want to do is reiterate to everybody out there that guys, this thing is bad. It’s really bad and it varies from person to person. We have not by a thousand percent turned the corner in this getting better. If anything, we are going into that peak season and we haven’t even started talking about the flu and all that.

I’m begging you, as a member of our family, tell everybody you know, wear the masks. Do the social distancing. Just take care of your health in general. Try not to get a cold. Try not to get the flu. If you don’t have to go somewhere, don’t go. I know there’s a huge hangover in this country with all of our nurses and doctors and volunteers and police officers, you name it. Everybody that is out there on the front line, pulling 80, 90, 100 hour shifts so do something for those people. Do something nice for a stranger. Do something nice for a family member. If you can afford to make a house payment for them or a car payment, you know, take them grocery shopping. We are in a situation here that’s unprecedented. If we don’t look after each other as citizens, it’s not going to get done. I know this is strong. I don’t want anybody to get down.

This show is meant to just have some fun, but if we don’t stop and pause and realize we have to fix this ourselves, I don’t know, but I experienced it first hand. When I went back to work, just to button the story up, my tests that you always get with AEW before you can enter anywhere, you don’t even need to go to your hotel room. You fly in and go get a test. The one that I had this past Wednesday morning, all of a sudden I had the antibodies for having Covid, which meant that I had had it, but at no point did I test positive for it. So, what was going on in my bedroom for a week was absolutely Covid. It was brutal. It was hard to deal with. You go days without drinking water hardly because you can’t get it down. You go a week without food. It’s tough. So, all I’m asking is let’s do some common sense things. Go the extra mile. For those of us that can do it, do something nice for a stranger. Do something nice for a family member. Do something nice for a friend and let’s get this thing knocked out.”