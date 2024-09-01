Arn Anderson Believes Sid Vicious Had The Best Look In Pro Wrestling History

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently appeared on an episode of his ARN podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including Sid Vicious’ unfortunate passing and how Sid had the best look in pro wrestling history.

Anderson said, “Well it was a shock, as it always is. The wrestling world lost a giant. He was definitely a monster, left a mark on this business that people will remember for decades to come. He had the best look. I would go this far as to say he had probably had the best look of anybody in the history of the business. Just see him walking into the room, he’s just a monster. And you know, our thoughts and prayers for his family certainly go out. And very, very sad to hear what a huge loss we woke up with yesterday morning. It was, hooo. It’s never a shock, but it is a shock. In our business, we beat our bodies up. Our bodies are actually in dog years aged a lot. But I had no previous knowledge of any illness or anything that was said, so it was a shock. And like I said, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, to his fans equally as much, and let’s just give him some thoughts and prayers that they’re going to need going forward.”

On wrestling in Germany:

“Otto Vons actually had a territory in Germany. And I think he owned most of Germany, he was the promoter. So a lot of the guys like JBL and Alex Wright, and some of the guys — Fit Finley, which is the prominent name I would probably say that came out of there. They produced a lot of tremendous talent and they used to run tours back in the day. I did, when I was with WCW we did run an overseas tour. And it was Bunkhouse Buck and myself against the Nasty Boys in a tag match. And the first night of the tour, it was somewhere in Germany, they were already in the ring. We came down to the ring, and I popped up on the apron, and I just looked around and barked at the crowd a little bit. When I turned around, that was Knobbs right at my grill, hit me with the flipper and broke my nose in the first move of the match. You don’t forget those.”

“The bell hadn’t even rung. And I just dropped off the apron, and it was just pouring. And all I could hear in the background was Sags going, ‘You fat bastard, you fat — What’s the matter with you, you fat bastard? The match hadn’t even started.’ He’s cussing his own partner out. So that’s a night that you don’t forget. It’s one of the three or four nose breaks that I had. They can take responsibility for it in Germany. German fans are great.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

