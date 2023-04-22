Arn Anderson Claims Mick Foley Hides The Fact That He Is In Pain All The Time

Mick Foley is feeling the costs of being “The Hardcore Legend.”

Arn Anderson knows this first-hand.

The Four Horsemen legend and AEW performer recently spoke on his ARN podcast about Mick Foley being in constant pain, but hiding it from the fans.

“Well, you say ‘How is he not hurt and injured?’ He is,” Arn began. “You don’t see it, he doesn’t let you see it. I don’t think he would be offended if I let the cat out of the bag. He is crippled up. He just enjoys so much still being around the business.”

Anderson continued, “He has pretty much volunteered his well-being and health for the entertainment of wrestling fans. And you gotta appreciate that, you gotta respect it, and you gotta just say God bless you, Mick. Thank you.”

