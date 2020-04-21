Arn Anderson Comments On WWE Releases, Superstars Doing Business On The Way Out

On the latest edition of the “ARN Podcast”, the one and only “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson talked about the recent WWE releases, among other topics.

His opinion as to why WWE released so many wrestlers.

“When you got a world crisis now, like we have, and things are the way they are, and things are shut down, for all these people, and a lot of them are very good friends of mine, a lot of these people to lose their job, just breaks your heart, and the reality of the matter is, which I read, and I’m sure it’s accurate, after cutting all these guys, but before that, the company was in line, even with all the things that have happened in the last six weeks or eight weeks, the company was still on a pace to have their highest earning year. Now unless that’s a bald faced lie coming from an independent source, why did you need to cut all these guys if you’re in line to have your biggest year yet? Because look at those TV contracts, you look at the Saudi Arabia deal, you talking a whole bunch of money. That being the case, did all those people have to lose their job at the worst time possible? Breaks my heart. It’s a shit deal. Could it have been avoided? You tell me.”

Does WWE fear the released “Superstars” not doing any business on the way out?

“I’ve seen it before. I couldn’t tell you the year, but one year after WrestleMania, there were 17 guys let go and there was no pandemic, there was no coronavirus. It was one of those things where you went, Jesus. And then you ended up getting to TV. OK, 17 guys got fired, who we gonna beat today? We got all this TV to produce, who you gonna beat? Should have never let those guys get out of here without at least doing business on the way out. And you know what the answer was? No, they’ll just fake an injury, we’re not paying them for six months. That whole theory just stinks to high heaven.