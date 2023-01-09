Arn Anderson Discusses His Physical Limitations After Career-Ending Injury

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality, Arn Anderson, discussed his physical limitations as a result of his career-ending injury and surgery on a recent episode of ARN, as well as how Magnum TA inspires him. Here are the highlights:

What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:

“Throw a baseball. Throw a frisbee. Go to a batting cage, hit some baseballs. Anything normal. People don’t understand when you’re left-handed, and that hand is suddenly paralyzed at the age I was, at thirty-seven, you can’t teach yourself how to write right-handed at that advanced age. You pull through a drive-thru, you roll down the window; you can’t just reach out and grab the cup. I can’t hold it. I have to take off the seat belt, reach across me, get it, bring it back in, set it down. I can’t do a button on this side. Can’t do a button on a shirt. I have to button it, slip it over my head. Day to day things that you would never think about, I can’t do anymore. I used to love get my boys out in the backyard and just pitch a baseball. Done.”

How Magnum TA gives him perspective:

“Before I sit around and start feeling sorry for myself? I think of somebody like Magnum TA who had that horrible car wreck. In all these years, he has managed to lead a pretty damn good life and it makes you feel foolish to look at this hand and feel sorry for yourself, and see a guy like that who is in a wheelchair for life. He don’t ever complain. He manages to get through life just fine. Not feeling sorry for myself, there’s a lot of things you would never think about that aren’t possible.”

How he signs autographs with his left hand:

“I literally have to put the pen in there and brace it pretty good. Thank God, the fans are kind and considerate enough and they’re accepting of that. It’s like a doctor’s autograph, we’re allowed to get away with it. They got shitty handwriting, so do we. Hey, don’t feel sorry for me. I continue to lead a very enchanted life.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t 411mania for the transcription)