Arn Anderson Files For Horsemen Trademark

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW employee Arn Anderson recently filed to trademark “The Four Horsemen” name. Anderson filed to trademark the name on Sunday, September 27. His application noted that the name was first used in November 1985, when the group first debuted in the NWA with Arn, Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, with JJ Dillon as their manager. Attorney Michael Dockins, who has helped several non-WWE wrestlers with their trademark filings as of late, handled this filing for Arn.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19851100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19851100”

There are no other pro wrestling-related trademarks for the Horsemen as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if WWE challenges this filing as they own most of the Horsemen footage from over the years. WWE inducted The Four Horsemen into the 2012 Hall of Fame Class, with Arn, Flair, Blanchard, Dillon and Barry Windham.