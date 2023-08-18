Arn Anderson Looks Back At Jim Ross Leaving WCW For WWE, Hiring Him

Arn Anderson has had a long history with Jim Ross.

“Double A” reflected on “Good Ole’ J.R.” hiring him after leaving WCW for WWE during the latest installment of his “ARN” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Jim Ross leaving WCW for WWE: “You know, what looked like at the time, a bad move, you know, with JR and having him do, sell what? Sell what? What was he selling? (syndicated television programs.). What, what a waste of talent. Yeah. A guy that brings emotion to what you’re watching on TV. But had he not left, all the other things that happened after that in the wrestling industry were all for the better. Mm-hmm. So that’s one of those What ifs. You know, thank God that he did leave, and the business was better for it. Who would look at that any other way than being a huge loss for the company? I wouldn’t say I liked it. You know, because, in those days we were out in the ring performing, we didn’t always get to see the show back. You know, there were a lot of weeks that I wouldn’t get to see the show. You knew when you were performing what you were doing, but you didn’t have the opportunity to hear how the announcers were spicing it up and making it better. And, once you went back and watched the show, you know, whether you had it taped or whatever the deal was in those days, you realize, man, does he add to the excitement of what’s going on in the ring? And you fully appreciate him.”

On Jim Ross later hiring Arn: “Where it’s like, probably in this situation, well, Here’s just a tiny piece of it, you know, after WCW was bought out, Jr’s hired me. So, had he not been in that position and someone that was not an Arn Anderson fan, how would the rest of my career have gone? You know, and I was hired not in a talent capacity. I was hired as a, you know, employed as a road agent, so mm-hmm. So I certainly had a 19-year run with the company, which could not have happened. Someone else had that spot.”

