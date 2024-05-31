Arn Anderson On Cody Rhodes: “He Loves The Business, He Has A Lineage Of Second To None”

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who was a better wrestler between Bobby Eaton and Barry Windham.

Anderson said, “Wow. God, I don’t even know if that’s answerable. You know, they were both phenomenal in their own way, because they’re completely different. I would really have to — you know, it’s such a great question, I’m gonna have to flip a coin and rule it a toss-up. Because they worked completely differently. Barry was 6’6, 6’7, 240 pounds and worked like a guy Brad Armstrong’s size. Bobby was just flawless in everything he did, period. There was nothing Bobby couldn’t do. And then when you go back and you watch him drop a knee off the top or drop a leg off the top or any of that kind of stuff, you just go, ‘Good Lord.’ So great question.”

On Cody Rhodes’ post-WrestleMania XL win celebration:

“I did not see it. But I saw clips of the aftermath. And the fact that he was appreciated to that degree by his company, I mean that’s a guy that — if you own a wrestling company, why would you want him a predominant player with your company. He looks the part, he’s a gentleman. He’s a professional, he’s a tremendous talent. He loves the business, he has a lineage of second to none. You know, with his brother and his father, I mean all these positive things. And he’s a guy that when you need a match, if you need 40 minutes tonight, no question. ‘Cody, you got 40 minutes in you?’ ‘Not a problem.’ Everybody can’t do that, and continue to keep the level that you need to for a 40-45 minute match. They know what they got; they’re glad to get him back. You know, and you can tell that. He’s an all-around pro.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



